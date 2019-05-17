World Hypertension Day 2019: History, theme and significance

health-fitness

This day was initiated to increase the awareness of hypertension in people. This was especially important because of the lack of appropriate knowledge and awareness among hypertensive patients

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ StayFit

World Hypertension Day is celebrated by The World Hypertension League (WHL), an umbrella to organizations of 85 national hypertension leagues and societies. This day was initiated to increase the awareness of hypertension in people. This was especially important because of the lack of appropriate knowledge and awareness among hypertensive patients. The World Hypertension League first launched its World Hypertension Day on May 14, 2005, and since 2006, it has been celebrated annually on May 17.

As the inaugural effort in 2005, the theme was simply ‘Awareness of high blood pressure’ followed by the theme ‘Treat to goal’ in 2006, with a focus on keeping blood pressure in check. The 2007 World Hypertension Day theme was ‘Healthy diet and healthy blood pressure’. These health-related themes by the WHL intend to raise awareness not only of hypertension but also other factors contributing to an increase in the incidence of hypertension and ways to prevent it.

World Hypertension Day 2019

World Hypertension Day 2019 will be celebrated by the people across the world on Friday which is May 17, 2019. The theme for World Hypertension Day 2019 is “Know your numbers” which aims at raising awareness regarding high blood pressure. The International Society of Hypertension (ISH) will organise May Measurement Month (MMM) this year also to create an awareness campaign aiming at educating people to know their blood pressure numbers and to take preventive measures in case of hypertension. In India, various healthcare institutions and hospitals will hold discussions, seminars and talks to observe the day. The aim will be to provide a better understanding of hypertension and safe life to the people suffering from the disorder. Free screening tests will also be conducted on the occasion so that people could know their blood pressure numbers.

