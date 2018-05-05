World Laughter Day: Here are the clubs to check out in Mumbai

With World Laughter Day just a day away, here are laughter clubs around town to check out

Priyadarshini Laughter Club

Founded by Kishore Khuvavala, 72, laughter therapist, in 1996, the club has around 45 members. “When you laugh, your body and mind become one. There are no thoughts in your head, which relieves stress. Most of our health problems — be it blood pressure, arthritis or diabetes — have their roots in stress. As such, laughing is good for both physical and mental health,” shares Khuvavala. Stressing on its importance, he encourages young people to partake in laughter therapy as well, because he believes it will help them tackle depression, anger, loneliness and other problems that plague the youth today, owing to which suicide rates are high.

TIME 6.45 am to 7.45 am (Monday to Saturday) AT Girgaum Chowpatty, opposite Wilson College. CALL 9323273127

Juhu Laughter Club

Every morning, 20 to 35 people meet on Juhu Beach for a good laugh. The objective is simple — a new lease of life. “We meet on the seashore, and for the first 15 minutes, we do a laughter routine, such as holding hands and laughing, closed mouth laughing, and so on. Then we do clapping exercises, followed by yoga and chanting ‘om’,” says Haresh Modi, 65, co-founder. The club also organises special programmes with guest speakers such as yoga trainers, doctors and martial arts trainers. Modi tells us that this Sunday, all the members are celebrating World Laughter Day by going for Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s latest Bollywood flick.

TIME 7 am to 7.45 am (Monday to Saturday) AT Juhu Beach, behind Tulip

Star Hotel. CALL 9323738787

Manoranjan Laughter Club

Originally founded by Kishin Chainani in 2014, the daily functions are overseen by Dr Bhagwan Gaikwad, 56. “Findings show that laughter clubs have proved to be beneficial for members as laughing helps improve health, positive thinking and attitude, and fosters togetherness. Most importantly, it helps form a big family which becomes a chief source of support, particularly for those members whose children are abroad or staying away,” says Gaikwad.

TIME 7.30 am to 8.15 am (Monday to Saturday) AT Manoranjan Garden, Mulund East. CALL 9869083443

