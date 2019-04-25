World Malaria Day: Twitterati helps create awareness

health-fitness

According to the most recent count by the World Malaria Report, the global cases of malaria recorded reached to 429,000 deaths

World Malaria Day is an international observance commemorated annually on 25 April to create global awareness and efforts to control malaria. Around 3.3 billion people in 106 countries are prone to malaria. World Malaria Day was an initiative started in order to control malaria across the African continent to commemorate Africa Malaria Day.

People in India are pledging to prevent malaria on #WorldMalariaDay. https://t.co/iBg3TRtjrY — Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) April 25, 2019

This #WorldMalariaDay let us all ensure to empower communities to take ownership of malaria prevention and care. 'Zero Malaria Starts with me.' #HealthForAll #SwasthaBharat pic.twitter.com/xwl9SdJcQz — National Health Portal (@NHPINDIA) April 25, 2019

Today is #WorldMalariaDay. Our government has made a Joint Action Plan (JAP) for control of vector-borne diseases, including malaria, in coordination with concerned departments. Never before has such huge deployment of personnel to combat vector borne diseases been made — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 25, 2019

Are you ready to beat Malaria?#WorldMalariaDay is being observed today across the globe. Let's come together to end #Malaria pic.twitter.com/PcogDfYHFq — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 25, 2019

Diagnosis & treatment for malaria is available free of cost at government health facilities. #WorldMalariaDay is an opportunity to take stock of progress & call for our commitment to eliminate malaria by 2030. pic.twitter.com/f0OpKa9mSU — Chowkidar Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 25, 2019

#WorldMalariaDay

Once a dreaded epidemic is now curable and avoidable disease. Let us keep our environment clean and live healthy. pic.twitter.com/NBaMLDICKt — Chowkidar Ramesh (@Ramesh_BJP) April 25, 2019

#Odisha is a role model for the world & India in malaria eradication by significantly reducing malaria cases through multi-pronged approach. The successful battle against the killer sting has been applauded by @WHO. On #WorldMalariaDay let us pledge to eliminate it completely. pic.twitter.com/MgOk5YLbZR

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 25, 2019

In 2007, World Malaria Day was established by the 60th session of the World Health Assembly. The day was established with a goal to provide understanding and education of malaria.

