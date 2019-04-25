World Malaria Day: Twitterati helps create awareness

Published: Apr 25, 2019, 13:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent

According to the most recent count by the World Malaria Report, the global cases of malaria recorded reached to 429,000 deaths

World Malaria Day is an international observance commemorated annually on 25 April to create global awareness and efforts to control malaria. Around 3.3 billion people in 106 countries are prone to malaria. World Malaria Day was an initiative started in order to control malaria across the African continent to commemorate Africa Malaria Day.

According to the most recent count by the World Malaria Report, the global cases of malaria recorded reached to 429,000 deaths. Twitterati also extended support to spread this initiative on the social media platform. 

In 2007, World Malaria Day was established by the 60th session of the World Health Assembly. The day was established with a goal to provide understanding and education of malaria.

