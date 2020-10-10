World Mental Health Day: Fear vs Confidence. Who should win?

Our mind continues to send us signals which we had been ignoring over decades and never spoke thus compromising our physical health. Depression has unfortunately been tagged as a social stigma all our lives and that has never sat well with me. Our free-spirited heart as a child then got caged by monetary, social and emotional expectations imposed by the society. Then the Fear played its role.

Fear of rejection, failure, attempting something new, parents, teachers, at work, of being lonely, carrier, future and on and on. Fear beaks our confidence. Music is the holistic therapy which helps you find that same confidence and helps you revisit self, helping you iron out every layer of triggers which led to those moments of discomfort. Now the add on is the pandemic stress leading to a huge rise in depression cases among all ages.

We all need to be in the rat race to achieve our goals, but at what cost? Physical health indeed is to be taken care off but it all begins with our mental health. "Music is deep within us even as we speak, extract the vocals, you get sound and sound is music". The body heals itself only if you wish the same and that is where your confidence needs to come at play.

Glad about youth today standing and speaking on this issue. There is awareness but we need to take this on a war footing as our mental health being our topmost priority. Speaking out your heart will uplift your mood and stay healthy. Life is a journey, every second is an event and a case study called lessons. Having a conversation with someone who won't judge you will help you find that confident you once again. Afterall "It's all about the journey and not just the Destination" No harm taking the help.

