World Mental Health Day: Influencer, healer and life coach Divyaa Pandit talks about confidence

Confidence is something I've always thought that changes lives. I even made a video on it on my channel White Light Healing Center on YouTube. Confidence, I believe, is always related to your self worth. If you are not treated properly as a child then you will always have a confidence problem. This is where imprints come in. Imprints come from your parents, grand parents and so on. If you are carrying forward at a genetic level your ancestors' thinking, emotions or trauma, that's known as imprints. Like when you were in your mother's womb and what you perceived at that time, or how your parents treated you as a child, if they didn't appreciate you as a child or you faced abuse. Similarly, if teachers put you down, if you were bullied by friends, or had a very strict upbringing - any of these reasons could be behind the destruction of your confidence. You may start becoming a judgmental person because you judge yourself or your body since a very long time, due to a problem with self confidence. Confidence is responsible for your money and relationships, and even relationships at your workplace. The key to changing a confidence problem is to work on your self-worth. Then you can start taking small little steps towards loving yourself and finding yourself. The question is, how do you find yourself? To find yourself you have to start doing things for yourself. Every day, give yourself time to do what you actually enjoy. For example, talking a walk or reading or just sitting at a window and observing the outdoors. Start putting yourself first. Being true to yourself and realising your own value is the way to move forward. Break the pattern of trying to please everyone and stand up for yourself. You will see how everything changes, including people's behavior towards you. As a meditation exercise, you can imagine sending lots of pink light to your heart chakra and see how life changes for to you. Love yourself because no will ever love you the way you will be able to love yourself.

Love and light,

Divyaa Pandit

whitelighthealingcenter@gmail.com

Whitelight_healing (instagram)

White light healing center (Facebook and YouTube)

Divyaa pandit founder of white light healing center

Influencer, healer, lifecoach, tarot card reader

