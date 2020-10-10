World Mental Health day: Majority of us turn blind eye to what is happening in our minds

On the occasion of World Mental Health day, I have been blessed with the opportunity to discuss this significant issue. Mental health basically includes our cognitive, psychological and emotional well-being. A majority of us often tend to turn a blind eye to what is happening inside our minds. Mental Health revolves around thoughts and thought processes and we can all agree on the fact that the mind is a conglomeration of those thoughts. There is always a two-way communication between the body and the mind and the latter is always excessively pressurized when it comes to decision-making. Therefore, destigmatization of mental health is highly essential as our minds cannot be taken lightly. It is a fact that one finds it difficult to maintain the positivity 24/7, which is absolutely normal. It is equally important to normalize hitting all-time lows as it is imperative to let our natural thoughts flow. However, it is certainly possible to get out of such phases.

As a handwriting coach, I advise people to make minute to massive changes in their style of writing, i.e. spaces between words and letters, margins, signature analysis, etc. These changes lead to a visible change in one’s behavior and character which reflects the personality. This helps in perceiving the individual’s self-image and clearing blockages, making a smooth way for the energies to flow; leading to miraculous results in our routine. Your system of belief is the foundation of your living. If this cornerstone is positive, your present would metamorphose into a bright future.

I have recently teamed up with HappyPlus.in, founded by Dr. Ashish Ambasta, who has specialized in “happiness”. Yes, that’s true.

Leading a creative life is not only crucial but also therapeutic. Hence, engaging in extra-curricular and leisure activities on a regular basis, should be considered vital. Change is inevitable and there are a number ways to adapt to it; allowing the psychological scars to heal.

