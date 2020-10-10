World Mental Health Day: 197 Million Indians suffer from Mental Disorders.Early Warning Signs to Watch Out For

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 25 percent of the global population will suffer from neurological or mental disorders. There is no denying that mental health conditions have seen an upsurge in the recent past. We spoke to Tasneem Raja, Lead-Mental Health Initiatives at Tata Trusts, “Think of mental health and wellbeing as a continuum with wellness on one end, and illness on the other. Most of us lie somewhere in the mid-range on this continuum, and almost all of us have some good days and some not so good ones”.

“The first step in staying mentally healthy is being aware of our own mental health and acknowledging the stress we feel. Feeling stressed is not a sign of weakness, and simple coping mechanisms, such as increasing your activity level, relation techniques, and activating your social support network, often go a long way in helping us deal with stress. It is extremely important to reach out for professional help in the face of increasing stress that may negatively impact our wellbeing”, added Tasneem. The stigma surrounding mental disorders prevents people from seeking help even when treatments are available. Nearly two-thirds of people affected by a known mental disorder do not seek help from a health professional. Each year, the WHO celebrates World Mental Health Day on October 10 to combat stigma and spread awareness.

Ms. Raja is a trained psychologist and has over twenty years of experience in healthcare. Speaking about the impact of the pandemic on mental health, she explained, “COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on some key strategies that most of us use to cope with stress, and that is the physical and social connect of being in close proximity to the people we love: our friends, acquaintances, and our families. As societies get further entrenched in economic inequity, a lot of us have experienced exceedingly high levels of distress.”

The first step in building a resilient response, in the face of this distress, is to become aware of some of the early warning signs of stress. These could include the following:

Unexplained Aches and Pains

For many of us, stress manifests as physical symptoms and can include back aches, tension headaches, neck pains, palpitations or gastrointestinal difficulties. Recurrent symptoms in the absence of any other medical disorder are often a sign of heightened stress and will need management techniques beyond painkillers.

Feeling Disinterested

A feeling of apathy, or lack of energy, that last for most days than not, is often a sign of stress.



Changed Eating Habits

Consistently eating less or more than usual, and not explained by any other medical condition, is probably a sign of increased stress.



Altered Sleep Cycle

A change in sleeping habits, either sleeping too less or sleeping more than usual, not explained by any other medical condition.



Unable to Operate as Efficiently

Difficulty keeping track of things, and managing time and tasks effectively, especially when there is a marked change in the level of efficiency one is used to.

Cognitive Signs

These include problems with memory or forgetfulness and inability to concentrate on the task at hand, increasing difficulty in making decisions, even the routine everyday ones.



Emotional Signs

Some emotional signs of stress include feelings of being overwhelmed, crying spells, especially in the face of stimuli, that may not warrant such a reaction, feelings of loneliness and constant worrying.

It is important to remember that what is stressful for one may be different for another. The level of stress we feel is also a factor of the life circumstances that we are going through.

If you are someone or know someone who has been suffering from mental health issues, know that many conditions can be treated with evidence-based, timely, and low-cost interventions. The link between physical health and mental health illnesses such as depression has been well established. Don’t be afraid to seek professional help just like you would for an injury or disease. You can reach out to these 24/7 helplines to seek support. Callers can speak anonymously to professionals and get the help they need.

Aasra

+91- 9820466726

Fortis Stress Helpline (16 languages)

+91-8376804102

Vandrevala Foundation

+91-7304599836, +91-7304599837, 18602662345

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news