World Nature Conservation Day: Why it is important to conserve resources

July 28 is celebrated as World Nature Conservation Day. The day is observed to create awareness about the limited resources we have around us. The day also reminds us of the importance of encouraging sustainability in our lives in order to save resources for future generations.

Nature worship is indeed an integral part of the Indian Culture. On the occasion of #WorldNatureConservationDay let's all take pledge to protect, conserve, and sustainably manage our natural resources and make this world a better and healthier place for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/iI8xHJgVq4 — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) July 28, 2020

The day is marked by creating awareness about the practices one can adopt in daily lives to use the limited natural resources sparingly to efficiently maintain the balance. On this day, sessions and workshops are held on the public level to put forth the idea and importance of conserving natural resources. Public discussions are held where effective measures activities are suggested that helps one contribute their bit in conserving natural resources.

Every year, the day is marked with a theme that adheres to the issue of natural conservation. However, this year no theme has been put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issues of population explosion have been one of the biggest reasons that led to the depletion of resources in recent times. Lavish lifestyle and technological development have led to pressing environmental issues such as global warming, deforestation, ozone layer depletion, wildfires such as the recent bushfires in the Amazon in 2019 and Australia in early 2020.

There are certain measures that can be taken on personal level to ensure the sustainability of the resources for future generations.

Save energy by switching off lights, ceiling fans, and other electrical appliances when not in use.

Discourage wastage of food, water, and other items of basic necessities to subsequently avoid pollution.

Avoid wastage of water and closing water taps properly after brushing teeth, shaving, or washing hands.

Encouraging wastewater treatment in housing societies

Adopting such small steps in our daily lives and following them regularly will help in doing our bit to strike a balance in nature, thus saving our upcoming generations from disasters they could face in the future.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news