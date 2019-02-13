World No. 1 Naomi Osaka splits from coach Sascha Bajin

tennis

I thank him for his work and wish him all the best in the future," the Japanese, 21, tweeted in a shock announcement

Naomi Osaka and Sascha Bajin

World tennis No. 1 Naomi Osaka has split from her coach Sascha Bajin just 17 days after completing back-to-back Grand Slam victories at the Australian Open. "Hey everyone, I will no longer be working together with Sascha. I thank him for his work and wish him all the best in the future," the Japanese, 21, tweeted in a shock announcement.

Bajin, a former hitting partner to Serena Williams, responded: "Thank you Naomi. I wish you nothing but the best as well. What a ride that was. Thank you for letting me be part of this."

Osaka, who became the first Asian to hold the top ranking after beating Czech Petra Kvitova in the Melbourne final on January 26, had worked with the German for just over a year.

No reason was given for the surprise decision to part ways, but Japanese media cited Osaka's management company IMG in reporting that there had been a breakdown in the player's relationship with the coach since the start of the year.

According to Japan's Nikkan Sports, some practice sessions with Bajin at the Australian Open lasted just 10 minutes and she sometimes hit without him being present. Osaka, who is scheduled to compete in Dubai next week, began sounding out potential replacements late last year, local media reported.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever