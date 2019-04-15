Tennis: World No. 5 Dominic Thiem confirms split with coach Bresnik

tennis

Reports in Austrian media had been circulating for months concerning the strained relationship between a mentor tired of travelling the circuit and a rising-star pupil

Dominic Thiem

Monaco: Dominic Thiem, 26, confirmed on the opening day of the Monte Carlo Masters that he has all but split from long-time coach Gunter Bresnik."

The World No. 5, who played the 2018 French Open final against Rafael Nadal and won the Indian Wells Masters title on hardcourt a month ago for a career breakthrough, explained the parting of ways. "We've been together for 15 years, he will stay on my team — but tennis-wise, it's over."

Reports in Austrian media had been circulating for months concerning the strained relationship between a mentor tired of travelling the circuit and a rising-star pupil.

Thiem worked for a time with Galo Blanco as travelling coach. But last year the Spaniard joined the new Spanish Davis Cup organiser Kosmos. 2004 Athens Olympic champion Nicolas Massu began working with Thiem in February at South American events and was on board for the Indian Wells trophy success.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates