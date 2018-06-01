World No Tobacco Day: Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh urge fans to quit smoking

All-rounder Yuvraj Singh retweeted his foundation YouWeCan's message



Yuvraj Singh and VVS Laxman

Former and current India cricketers urged their followers to give up smoking, on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day yesterday. All-rounder Yuvraj Singh retweeted his foundation YouWeCan's message, "Today being World No Tobacco Day, the YouWeCan Foundation urges you and the rest of the world to take their best step forward and raise your voice against tobacco consumption! #WorldNoTobaccoDay."

Meanwhile, former batsman VVS Laxman wrote, "Smoking leaves an unseen scar, It fills you with toxins and tar. Put it out before it puts you out. #WorldNoTobaccoDay."



Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh

Hard-hitter Virender Sehwag had a cheeky take: "Tobacco companies kill their best customers. Please don't consume tobacco, you are not a truck to emit smoke. Do yourself and your loved ones a favour, quit tobacco. #WorldNoTobaccoDay."

"This #WorldNoTobaccoDay I urge you all to quit smoking and chewing tobacco. Only you have the power to change your lifestyle," offie Harbhajan Singh wrote.

