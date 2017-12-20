World Orange Festival: Sonali Kulkarni presents her famous show 'White Lily and Night Rider'

The festival also had fireworks, hot air balloon, kids arts workshop by Camlin, games by Nickelodeon with a toon cartoon Shiva, Hindi and Marathi theatre, live interaction with artists as Anup Soni Sonali Kulkarni

Nagpur: The first of its kind ‘World Orange Festival 2017’ whipped up a storm in Nagpur, The Orange Capital of India. The three-day cultural extravaganza was a sensory treat of sorts with delightful cooking sessions, knowledge summits, musical performances and overall an experience par excellence thus witnessing a record turnout of 1,00,000 people combining 3 days in Nagpur.

The event brought a celebration of sorts with cultural performances, panel discussions, trip to orange orchards, and exciting contests and giveaways for the visitors. The human lit statue, art installations across locations, Wishing Tree, live bands, special fireworks show at more than one location received an overwhelming response across the city.

Australian Master Chef Sarah Todd and celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani tickled the taste buds of a delighted audience with orange based recipes, while evenings were high on entertainment with DJ Aqeel, a remarkable Sufi fusion by Roopmati Jolly and Luke Kenny. It ended on a fulfilling musical performance by youth sensation of Bollywood - Benny Dayal.

The festival also had fireworks, hot air balloon, kids arts workshop by Camlin, games by Nickelodeon with a toon cartoon Shiva, Hindi and Marathi theatre, live interaction with artists as Anup Soni Sonali Kulkarni, Smita Bansal or cultural performances by International girl band & dancers followed by Marathi actress & dancer Sonali Kulkarni’s dance performance.

