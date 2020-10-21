World Osteoporosis Day: 5 natural ways to strengthen bones and joints

Making conscious efforts to build strong bones in the formative years is important. Childhood, adolescence and early adulthood are the years when minerals incorporate with your bones and provide them the required mass. In your advanced years, inadequate bone density can cause bone loss and increase the risk of fractures or consistent stinging ache.

Osteoporosis is a condition where the bones become brittle and the persistent pain can disrupt daily routine. Simple activities like bending or walking can trigger pain. If left untreated, it can lead to disturbed body balance and fractures that take too long to heal.

Thankfully, there are certain natural ways through which Osteoporosis can be managed and even prevented. World Osteoporosis Day on October 20 is dedicated to spread awareness and impart education about bone diseases.

So here are some natural ways which can help you strengthen your bones even in your adult years.

Eat your greens

Green vegetables are a great source of Vitamin C which ensures enough bone forming cells are produced in your body. Vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, parsley, etc. are high in bone-protective antioxidants and also seem to increase bone mineral density

Never forget the protein

Doctors say that low protein consumption decreases calcium absorption. Balance your protein intake with the consumption of plants and calcium based foods. Older women can, especially, benefit from a high-protein, yet balanced diet.

High-calcium foods is non-negotiable

Intake of enough calcium is the single-most important way to build strong bones. Milk or milk alternatives like soy milk, hemp milk are fortified with both vitamins D and calcium. Add yogurt in your diet. It offers 400 mg of calcium in just an 8-ounce serving. Go for fat-free yogurt!

Bask in the sunshine

Also known as the “sunshine vitamin”, vitamin D can be synthesised from the sun rays. 10-15 minutes of morning sunshine per day can produce enough vitamin D the body needs. Doctors believe there are chances of development of bone diseases due to lack of adequate sunshine.

Stay active!

Light exercise at any age is good. If you are in your younger years, mild weight training under the guidance of a professional trainer is also advisable. Brisk walking, jogging, cycling, etc. can keep your bones healthy and structured.

