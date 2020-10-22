World Pasta Day 2020: 7 Restaurants to get the Best Pasta in Mumbai

World Pasta Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate our love of this comforting dish and another excuse to dig in. During the lockdown, many of us have learned how to cook pasta al-dente and mastered a few sauces but there’s always more when it comes to pasta. A quick internet search reveals that there are over 600 pasta shapes in the world. This World Pasta Day, we bring to you a list of Mumbai’s best pasta places that explore the varied textures and flavours of this simplistic dish.

Veggie good idea

Open for dine-in as well, Little Italy is a goldmine for vegetarians as they serve an all-vegetarian menu. You can choose the kind of pasta you want to go along with their long list of sauces. The ones you must-try are pasta Panna e Noci (Rs 615), and Pasta Barbaresca (Rs 715). Panna e Noci is a delicious walnut cream sauce, while Pasta Barbaresca is a creamy sauce with fresh broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, parmesan, and chilli pepper.

AT: Cooper School, 18B, Juhu Rd, Near Maneckji, Shivaji Nagar, Santacruz West

TIME: Monday-Thursday 6 -11 PM, Friday-Sunday 12-3 PM, 6- 11:30 PM

CALL: 26608815

Sea and smile

Opening its doors for dine-in from October 26, CinCin serves multiple seafood pasta from its simplistic Spaghetti Pescatora (Rs 890), which is tossed in garlic and white wine, to its daring Calamarata (Rs 750), which has octopus in a dense ragu sauce. For vegetarians, Chittara Cacio e Pepe (Rs 570), tossed in black pepper sauce and loads of parmesan cheese is the way to go.

AT: Ground Floor, Raheja Towers, Near Yauatcha Restaurant, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra, East

TIME: Monday-Sunday 12- 11 PM

CALL: 9820192068

LOG ONTO: https://www.cincinindia.com/

Got nuts over pasta



Welcoming guests for dine-in, Nutcracker’s Nutty Spaghetti (Rs 460) with dollops of olive oil, garlic, chilli flakes, herbs, roasted almond flakes, and parmesan is a hit among patrons. They also serve a vegan and Jain variant of the dish for those of you with dietary restrictions. Their Smoky Paprika Penne (Rs 520), a creamy tomato sauce with smoky paprika and red pepper is a treat for those who like their pasta spicy.

AT: Dr. V.B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Opposite One Forbes Building, Fort

TIME: Monday 12-10 PM, Tuesday-Saturday 10 AM-10 PM, and Sunday 9 AM-10 PM

CALL: 9321759393

LOG ONTO: http://www.thenutcracker.in/

Healthy can be yum too

In addition to the regular fare, the eatery serves a host of Keto pasta (Rs 275). Catering to the health-conscious, these Keto pastas are made out of Zoodles (Zucchini noodles) and can be paired with Pomodoro, Arrabbiata, Aglio Olio, and Primavera. The tangy Pink Pasta (Rs 320 for small, Rs 495 for large) made up of Italian Pelati plum tomatoes and creamy sauce is highly recommended. Quattro is open for dine-in as well.

AT: 7, Janta Industrial Estate, 162, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

TIME: Monday-Sunday 12-4, 6:30-11

CALL: 46104601

LOG ONTO: https://www.spiceklub.com/

Crowd favourites

The classic Mac-and-Cheese (Rs 520) gets a healthy twist at Salt Water Cafe, with a sumptuous addition of kale. Their Cacio e Pepe (Rs 450), spaghetti served with pepper, soft boiled egg, and parmesan tingles the taste buds in the best of ways. Be sure to reach early because they have limited seating and do not accept any reservations.

AT: 87, Chapel Road, Bandstand, Near Mount Carmel Church, Bandra West

TIME: Monday-Sunday 11 AM- 11 PM

CALL: 8657531985

Go Italia



Recently opened for dine-in, Olive Bar and Kitchen will be resuming deliveries soon. An institution when it comes to Mediterranean food in the city, the restaurant offers comfort food such as Sweet Corn Gnocchi (Rs 400). The Gnocchi tossed in a homemade sauce and barbeque cabbage hearts is a no-waste dish that utilises all parts of the corn, even the cob, and husk. A perfect medley of flavours for you to gorge on.

AT: 14, Union Park, Near Pali Hill Tourist Hotel, Khar

TIME: Monday-Sunday 12- 11:30 PM

CALL: +917208478228

LOG ONTO: https://www.olivebarandkitchen.com/

Classic goodness



Presently open for take away and delivery, The Table is expected to start welcoming guests in the coming week. If you are a fan of black truffle, the Taglierini Pasta (Rs 1375) will be the star of the show for you. For everyone else, do not miss out on the Burrata Ravioli (Rs 950). Tossed in basil pesto and brown butter vinaigrette and topped with pine nuts, the Ravioli has a mild delectable flavour.

AT: Kalapesi Trust Building, Near Hotel Suba Palace, CS Maharishi Marg, Colaba

TIME: Mon-Sun 11 AM- 10 PM

CALL: +912222825001

LOG ONTO: http://thetable.in/

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news