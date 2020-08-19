Search

World Photography Day: Netizens share incredible pictures captured by them

Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 17:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

World Photography Day pays ode to the photographers and the art of photography

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Pictures are a way of capturing some of life’s perfect, memorable moments and World Photography Day pays ode to the photographers and the art of photography. It celebrates the love of photography harboured by both professional and amateurs and encourages people to learn more about the craft.

The hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay is trending on both Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, with people sharing incredible pictures clicked by them. Here are some of the breathtaking pictures that have gone viral.

A user shared a picture of a yellow-footed green pigeon, the state bird of Maharashtra, and called it 'a sight to behold with it's range of hues from yellow to purple'.

A user shared a picture of the snow-clad mountains of Uttarakhand.

World Photography Day: History, Significance And Why It Is Observed

How are you celebrating World Photography Day?

