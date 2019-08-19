World Photography Day Quiz
World Photography Day on August 19 marks a worldwide celebration of the history of photography, inspiring photographers to share a single photo with the rest of the world. Here's a short fun quiz for our audience to celebrate Photography Day
This picture has been used for representational purpose
Celebrating World Photography Day: Take the quiz to test your knowledge on photography
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Loading...
Find out the mouth-watering modak hotspots around Mumbai!