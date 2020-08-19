World Photography Day: Television celebs share their most precious picture

Sometimes a photograph is worth a thousand words. Every photograph is unique, and every photograph has a story. On World Photography Day, which is celebrated on August 19, celebs share their most precious photograph and also tell us it's true value. Read on:

Shashank Vyas

This pic is from my first photoshoot back in 2009. A coordinator told me then that I'll not go back to my hometown now, as I will get work soon. It was quite motivating for an aspiring actor and I circulated this pic to many production houses. This pic got me my first print ad, and though the money was less, I realised that people are accepting me. I mailed the same pic to Sphere Origins, the makers of 'Balika Vadhu', and a miracle happened in my life.

Angad Hasija

I remember I couldn't do a photoshoot for a long time, and when I did this was the result. This pic is my favourite and is pure candid. It has an innocence to it and I love that about it.

Sharad Malhotra

Early this year I have been to Romania's capital Bucharest and came back with a bag full of memories. It was a solo trip and I have cherished the time spent in the country. Now with the Corona Pandemic, I don't even know when will I travel even in India. I am missing travelling. Walking on the streets, making a stop at places you find interesting and clicking pics of world-renowned historical monuments is definitely a thing to do. This pic takes me back to pre corona era.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news