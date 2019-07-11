World Population Day: Twitterati celebrates with quirky memes
Twitterati took to the social media platform to share hilarious memes on World Population Day
World Population Day was established in 1989 by the then-governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme, an outgrowth of the interest generated by the Day of Five Billion, which was observed on 11 July 1987 to focus attention on the importance of population issues. This year's World Population Day calls for global attention to the unfinished business of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development.
Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this day but with their own funny twist. They shared hilarious memes to highlight the importance of population control in our country and across the globe. Here are some ubercool shares on World Population Day 2019.
Happy World Population day.#thanos #WorldPopulationDay pic.twitter.com/RdWJgjgS1C— The Distinguished Crowd (@TheDistinguis10) July 11, 2019
Tomorrow is #WorldPopulationDay. pic.twitter.com/IEniN3o1Bt— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) July 10, 2019
Importance of family planning , gender equity, poverty and Human Rights.— Livolla Granito (@Livolla_Granito) July 11, 2019
11th July _ World Population Day #worldpopulationday #populationday #home #family #gender #Livolla #Granito #Tiles #Highglossy #GVT #PGVT pic.twitter.com/Wp1NdE1iMP
If population boom continues at the same pace, India is all set to become the most populated country in the world by 2030, while our economic reserves, especially water, remain the same. This #WorldPopulationDay, let’s pledge to save every drop of water for our children! pic.twitter.com/fleoHD5yeQ— Dr Amol Deshmukh (@DrAmolDeshmukh) July 11, 2019
One cat = 420,000 kittens ð±ð±ð±— PETA India (@PetaIndia) July 11, 2019
RT if you wouldn’t want 420,000 babies abandoned. Sterilize companion animals. #WorldPopulationDay pic.twitter.com/i3MRJWQ4Il
#Thanos be like ð¤#WorldPopulationDay pic.twitter.com/gOmHW9EIeJ— Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) July 11, 2019
Look #Durex is proving that #Thanos is right ð² pic.twitter.com/BeKzPmGRgD— Invisible_Breed (@Invisible_Breed) July 10, 2019
Missing #Thanos and his snap. #WorldPopulationDay #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/oBJiY0kEf6— Hussain Mohammad (@HussainAbidi) July 11, 2019
Happy #WorldPopulationDay #worldpopulationday2019 pic.twitter.com/ISgKPmQjyg— à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤® (@Bhismagius) July 11, 2019
In November, UNFPA, together with the governments of Kenya and Denmark, will be convening a high-level conference in Nairobi to accelerate efforts to achieve these unmet goals. On World Population Day, advocates from around the world are calling on leaders, policymakers, grassroots organizers, institutions and others to help make reproductive health and rights a reality for all. International days are occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity.
