World Population Day: Twitterati celebrates with quirky memes

Twitterati took to the social media platform to share hilarious memes on World Population Day

World Population Day was established in 1989 by the then-governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme, an outgrowth of the interest generated by the Day of Five Billion, which was observed on 11 July 1987 to focus attention on the importance of population issues. This year's World Population Day calls for global attention to the unfinished business of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development.

Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this day but with their own funny twist. They shared hilarious memes to highlight the importance of population control in our country and across the globe. Here are some ubercool shares on World Population Day 2019.

If population boom continues at the same pace, India is all set to become the most populated country in the world by 2030, while our economic reserves, especially water, remain the same. This #WorldPopulationDay, let’s pledge to save every drop of water for our children! pic.twitter.com/fleoHD5yeQ — Dr Amol Deshmukh (@DrAmolDeshmukh) July 11, 2019

One cat = 420,000 kittens ð±ð±ð±

RT if you wouldn’t want 420,000 babies abandoned. Sterilize companion animals. #WorldPopulationDay pic.twitter.com/i3MRJWQ4Il — PETA India (@PetaIndia) July 11, 2019

In November, UNFPA, together with the governments of Kenya and Denmark, will be convening a high-level conference in Nairobi to accelerate efforts to achieve these unmet goals. On World Population Day, advocates from around the world are calling on leaders, policymakers, grassroots organizers, institutions and others to help make reproductive health and rights a reality for all. International days are occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity.

