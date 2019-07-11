Search

World Population Day: Twitterati celebrates with quirky memes

Published: Jul 11, 2019, 09:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Twitterati took to the social media platform to share hilarious memes on World Population Day

Pic courtesy/Twitter/The Distinguished Crowd

World Population Day was established in 1989 by the then-governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme, an outgrowth of the interest generated by the Day of Five Billion, which was observed on 11 July 1987 to focus attention on the importance of population issues. This year's World Population Day calls for global attention to the unfinished business of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development.

Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this day but with their own funny twist. They shared hilarious memes to highlight the importance of population control in our country and across the globe. Here are some ubercool shares on World Population Day 2019.

In November, UNFPA, together with the governments of Kenya and Denmark, will be convening a high-level conference in Nairobi to accelerate efforts to achieve these unmet goals. On World Population Day, advocates from around the world are calling on leaders, policymakers, grassroots organizers, institutions and others to help make reproductive health and rights a reality for all. International days are occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity.

