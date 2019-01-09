World renowned chef Marco Pierre White visits Mumbai to mega food event

food

The city is set to welcome one of the world's greatest chefs, who'll be here for a mega food event

Marco Pierre White

Gear up to meet your favourite chefs, explore pop-ups by some of the best restaurants in the city and hone your kitchen skills with masterclasses by some of the world's best chefs at the fourth season of World on a Plate (WOAP) next week. The third season saw celebrity chefs like dessert maestro Janice Wong and pastry king Alexandro Zumbo, and the upcoming one is bigger and better with a line-up headlined by the godfather of modern food, Marco Pierre White, who will conduct masterclasses, host dinners and brunches, and play the role of a judge to pick India's best restaurant.



Kiran Soans and Ranveer Brar

Kiran Soans, CEO of Gold Rush, which is organising the event that will be held at The St Regis Mumbai apart from Festival Square and Universal Square at High Street Phoenix, says, "The show was created to showcase the country's best food talent under one roof, and participants get to meet chefs, experience the masterclasses and dinner, and get the best restaurants under one roof in the form of pop-ups."

White will judge the best restaurant of the year on the first day and the winner will be announced on the next day itself. "Marco's food is very simple, and he will be cooking some of his popular dishes like roast black chicken leg with wild mushroom, risotto and smoked salmon," says Soans.

The list of celebrity chefs includes chef and co-owner of Antares in Goa, Sarah Todd, who will present a dessert masterclass titled Textures of Pineapple. "I will create elements like granita, pickles and a cream cheese cake," she tells us. On the other hand, Ben Ungermanorn, Masterchef Australia 2017 runner-up who earned the title of Ice-cream King, will demonstrate three desserts - an Indonesian crepe stack with spice layers, white chocolate milk slice and, of course, ice cream. He will also judge the best food photograph of the year. All you have to do is tag your best click on the Instagram handle, @world_onaplate.

Indian chef Ranveer Brar, who will be in conversation with Marco and taking him through the judging process, will also conduct a masterclass. "I am conducting a masterclass where I'll create risotto, a dish I picked up when I worked under White's prodigy Richard Neat at Longchamp in Delhi. I am also doing a conversation with White about his upbringing in Leeds, how his childhood reflects in his food, his tryst with Indian food and dishes he is looking forward to taste," he signs off.

LOG ON TO: bookmyshow.com

COST: Day pass (Rs 499);Marco masterclasses (Rs 10,000 per ticket); Marco dinner and brunch (Rs 20,000 respectively)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates