World snake day: Let's rattle some facts up

July 16 marked the celebration of World Snake Day. But you know what wildlife enthusiasts say. It is never too late to celebrate the diversity of the species which has beeen feared and yet fascinated humans for aeons. All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) is tying up with naturalist and wildlife photographer Omkar Dharwadkar to hold a free awareness session on snakes.

The hour-long session will familiarise participants with easy snake species identifiers and behavioural patterns, how to tell if a snake is venomous, a brief introduction to venom and anti-venom, tips on avoiding human-snake conflict, currently threatened snake species and the need to conserve them.

"I will debunk existing myths around snakes, showcase the diversity of the species in the Western Ghats of India, and also speak to participants about dealing with snake encounters. At a time when the species faces a huge decline due to illegal wildlife trading and developmental activities disturbing their habitat, it is important to speak about conservation. Even though they are feared, we must not forget that snakes play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance," says Dharwadkar, who has recorded several new species of birds, butterflies and dragonflies in and around Goa.

On Today, 6 pm.

