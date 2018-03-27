World Theatre Day: Twitterati wish artists, personalities

The World Theatre Day was initiated in 1962

Representational picture

The World Theatre Day was initiated in 1962. It was celebrated by ITI Centres, ITI Cooperating Members, theatre professionals, theatre organisations, theatre universities and theatre lovers all over the world. According to World Theatre Organisation, this day is a celebration for those who can see the value and importance of the art form 'theatre', and acts as a wake-up-call for governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognised its value to the people and to the individual and have not yet realised its potential for economic growth.

World Theatre Day falls on March 27 every year. On the occasion, here's what Twitterati are talking about...

A small tribute to the legends of the theater this World Theater Day. You have set the standard high. Honored to be a citizen of the country with such great artists. #WorldTheatreDay pic.twitter.com/KePVame79r — DuttaShilpi (@TheAccoustic) March 27, 2018

On this #WorldTheatreDay presenting my first appearance on stage as Bharat in Abhigyan Shakuntalam, in Sanskrit. My first dialogue was “Aa sher, main tere daant ginoon”. Atal Bihari Bajpayee was the chief guest. Please share your memories of theatre. pic.twitter.com/JKJkeFbbcC — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 27, 2018

Today is #WorldTheatreDay !

“We gather to weep and to remember; to laugh and to contemplate; to learn and to affirm and to imagine”

---Brett Bailey, Stage Director from South Africa, World Theatre Day Message Author, 2014 pic.twitter.com/rT2asVAe4b — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) March 27, 2018

As we celebrate #Worldtheatreday today let us bring back the focus on the Craft of Creating a Play,Creating & Preparing a Role.A Tedious and a Tiresome Process that involves months and years of toil but the practitioners don't recieve as much empowerment as the Cinema Bretherens! — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) March 27, 2018

All the world’s a stage. And that of India dates back to at least 5000 years ago. Sometime b/w 2000 B.C & 4th century A.D. Bharat Muni wrote Natya Shastra i.e. the world’s first book on drama. Natya Shastra can be called the founding stones of fine arts in India. #WorldTheatreDay pic.twitter.com/lUPd04xOBd — Abhishek Singh (@kabhishek744) March 27, 2018

"Our word 'theatre' originates from the Greek, 'Theatron', literally meaning the 'seeing place'": on #WorldTheatreDay, @SimonMcBurney's magnificent UNESCO address on the importance of theatre in a time "when it is hard to see clearly".https://t.co/S7vIRCojep pic.twitter.com/rbzp11Elmu — Robert Macfarlane (@RobGMacfarlane) March 27, 2018

Greetings to all #theatre personalities, artists n enthusiasts on #WorldTheatreDay.

It is the most important live art form that has existed since centuries n have become more n more relevant over the years. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 27, 2018

"All the world's a stage, And all men and women merely players..."- William Shakespeare#WorldTheatreDay — Srishti Pandey (@1997Srishti) March 27, 2018

#Theatre has always shown the reality of society in a multidimensional way n mirrored human emotions in a myriad colours..

Let us appreciate n enjoy this vibrant art form, which strikes us with its depiction of contemporary ethos. #WorldTheatreDay pic.twitter.com/RYNSPDuThL — Prasad Garbhe (@Prasad_garbhe) March 27, 2018

"All the world's a stage,

And all the men and women merely players"



I extend my best wishes to Artists & Theatre personalities across the world on #WorldTheatreDay . — Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) March 27, 2018

#Theatre is a mirror which potrays the reality of society with human emotions and sentiments dispersed in various forms.

May this art form stay alive to reflect and showcase the true picture of our society and its people. #worldtheatreday pic.twitter.com/NRph1RIC1u — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) March 27, 2018

