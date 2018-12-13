World Tour Finals: PV opens with win over defending champ Akane

badminton

Sameer will have to beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen and Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the other Group B matches to salvage hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage

PV Sindhu

Olympic silver medallist shuttler PV Sindhu eked out a hard-fought win over World No. 2 and defending champ Akane Yamaguchi in the opening match of the World Tour Finals here yesterday.

Sindhu, who had finished runner-up at the last edition in Dubai, dished out a superb game, mixed with patience and aggression, to defeat the Japanese 24-22, 21-15. However, Sameer Verma couldn't adjust to the pace of World No. 1 and world champ Kento Momota, going down 18-21 6-21 in the opening match.

