World Tour Finals: PV opens with win over defending champ Akane

Dec 13, 2018, 08:00 IST | PTI

Sameer will have to beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen and Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the other Group B matches to salvage hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage

World Tour Finals: PV opens with win over defending champ Akane
PV Sindhu

Olympic silver medallist shuttler PV Sindhu eked out a hard-fought win over World No. 2 and defending champ Akane Yamaguchi in the opening match of the World Tour Finals here yesterday.

Sindhu, who had finished runner-up at the last edition in Dubai, dished out a superb game, mixed with patience and aggression, to defeat the Japanese 24-22, 21-15. However, Sameer Verma couldn't adjust to the pace of World No. 1 and world champ Kento Momota, going down 18-21 6-21 in the opening match.

Sameer will have to beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen and Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the other Group B matches to salvage hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

pv sindhusports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

CM Naidu hails PV Sindhu for winning silver at World Badminton Championship

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK