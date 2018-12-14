World Tour Finals: Shuttler PV Sindhu finally breaks Tai Tzu code

badminton

After six successive losses in 13 meetings, Sindhu got the better of Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 14-21, 21-16, 21-18 in a Group A match

India shuttler PV Sindhu

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu finally broke her jinx against World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying with a come-from-behind win, while Sameer Verma outclassed Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto at the World Tour Finals here yesterday.

After six successive losses in 13 meetings, Sindhu got the better of Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 14-21, 21-16, 21-18 in a Group A match. World No. 14 Sameer dished out a dominating performance to beat the 10th ranked Sugiarto 21-16, 21-7 in a Group B clash.



Tai Tzu

The Indian, 24, had lost the opening match against World No. 1 and world champion Kento Momota. Sindhu, who had finished runners-up in the last edition, gave ample display of her grit as she bounced back from a game down and erased a 6-11 deficit in the final game to record her first win over Asian Games champion Tzu Ying since the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever