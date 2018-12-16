World Tour Finals: Sindhu seizes final spot; Sameer Verma bows out

badminton

PV Sindhu during her semi-final match on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Continuing her sizzling form, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu progressed to the summit clash of the World Tour Finals for the second successive time but it was curtains for debutant Sameer Verma in men's singles here on Saturday.

Sindhu, 23, who finished runner-up at the last edition, staved off a strong challenge from the fighting Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, a 2013 world champion, to emerge a 21-16, 25-23 winner in a tense semi-final that clocked 54 minutes.

Sameer, however, had to swallow a bitter pill after squandering a match point advantage in the second game to go down 21-12, 20-22, 17-21 to All England Champion and World Championship silver medallist Shi Yuqi of China in the semi-finals. The Olympic silver medallist will now fight for the title with Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, to whom she had lost an epic World Championship final, last year. World No. 6 Sindhu has lost a lot of major finals, including the Rio Olympics, two World Championships in 2017 and 2018 and the Jakarta Asian Games, to settle for silvers in the last two years.

"I know I have won a lot of silvers but there is no pressure, I will just play the way I have played in the last four matches and if I can win this title it would mean a lot to me," said Sindhu.

