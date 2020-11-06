World tour, home delivered

Food: Gourmet

Packaging: Innovative

Service: Gracious

Cost: Value for money

Verdict: 2/4

My parents haven't eaten out in a while; five months and six days, my father jokes. To break the monotony of the kitchen schedule, I convince them to be my review mates. We're trying Food Homes, a commercial house kitchen in Juhu that offers street food from across the globe with a twist.

When the food aggregator messages us that our order has not been placed, we check with the kitchen directly and they promptly confirm all is in order, and even give us regular updates of our food being prepared and dispatched.



Bagel

The pandemic didn't stop Sakshi Bhojania Jhunjhunwala from launching the concept she started working on last year. Her maternal family owns restaurants in Kolkata while her husband runs a cold storage and distribution network in the city. She began working on setting up Food Homes last year. "Our plan is to create more kitchens across the city and empower women who want to start a food business. We will eventually set up a central kitchen too. When we look for comfort food online, it is either regular pizza and burgers or Indian fare. I wanted to create a gourmet menu at home that celebrated the street foods of the world. We merged some of them with an Indian touch to make it palatable to all age groups," says Jhunjhunwala.



The packaging

The food arrives within 40 minutes; the packaging deserves special mention. In pastel blue and peach, the bags come bearing happiness. Each box opens into a plate so no extra vessels to wash, my mother announces with glee. We sip on cucumber mint daiquiri (R140) which has the comfort of soda, masala and cooling cucumber and watermelon mint (complimentary). It has a fresh sweetness and punch of masalas.



Makhanwala bomb

The meal begins with the makhanwala buns (Rs 305) that let out a gush of creamy tomato gravy, which is sweet and has creamy and tender pieces of paneer. The methi and mirchi in place, the American bun finds a nod at the table. The cottage cheese turn overs (Rs 350) are two pretty pieces, one wearing a purple edible flower for restaurant-style plating. It is a well-stuffed fat bite with a similar gravy but the dough folds on the empanada edges are a tad chewy.



Pesto jacket potatoes

The pesto jacket potatoes (Rs 325) are the bomb, and remind us of a typical breakfast while holidaying in Europe. The potatoes have a charred-finish skin and are dressed in a crunchy salad drenched in vinaigrette. Bagel-o-Pesto (Rs 325) comes with bread that is a mix of whole wheat and whole flour, giving it a softer, melt-in-the-mouth bite.The punch of buttery burnt garlic is bold and the bed of lettuce and cherry tomatoes and the freshness of pesto reminds us of the version at The Bagel Shop in Bandra.



Lamington

The Classic Italiano (Rs 285) is in dire need of more sauce and is a dry affair. For dessert we picked Lamingtons (Rs 275) out of curiosity for we remember the square cubes of buttery pound cake we indulged in Canberra, and thankfully, this one is an exact ape. The cake is wet and dense, the chocolate coating sweet and the desiccated coconut shavings are in plenty.

With so many delivery options in the lockdown, this menu stands out for its innovative, comfort flavours and up-to-date packaging. The team should take a bow for bringing this quality of food in a delivery format.

Order 9321583672

Log on to Swiggy and Zomato

Food Homes didn't know we had ordered. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

Food review rating: 4/4 EXCEPTIONAL, 3/4 EXCELLENT, 2/4 VERY GOOD, 1/4 GOOD, 0.5/4 AVERAGE

