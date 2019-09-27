MENU

World Tourism Day 2019: Top leaders encourage tourists to visit their states

Published: Sep 27, 2019, 10:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Leaders all across the country took to social media platform, Twitter to highlight the beauty and promote tourism in their respective states on World Tourism Day 2019

World Tourism Day 2019. Picture/Twitter
World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on 27 September led by UNWTO. It directs to mainly foster awareness among the global community of tourism’s cultural, social, political and economic value and the contribution the sector can make in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals. In line with UNWTO’s in 2019, overarching focus on education, skills and jobs throughout the year, World Tourism Day will be a celebration on the topic ‘Tourism and Jobs: a better future for all’.

Netizens took to social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this day with various posts to create awareness about the importance of tourism as a sector in the community.

India has been chosen as the host country to celebrate World Tourism Day 2019.. India is one of the oldest civilizations in the world known for its rich and diverse cultural heritage. As the 7th largest country, India stands apart from the rest of Asia, for its vast mountains and the sea range, peaks and plateaus, which gives it a distinct geographical entity. As you travel, the country offers a range of vast tourism choices, diverse in land, people, cuisine, tribes, faiths, music, dance forms, arts, adventure, crafts, sport, history and spirituality.

