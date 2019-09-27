World Tourism Day 2019: Top leaders encourage tourists to visit their states

World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on 27 September led by UNWTO. It directs to mainly foster awareness among the global community of tourism’s cultural, social, political and economic value and the contribution the sector can make in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals. In line with UNWTO’s in 2019, overarching focus on education, skills and jobs throughout the year, World Tourism Day will be a celebration on the topic ‘Tourism and Jobs: a better future for all’.

Netizens took to social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this day with various posts to create awareness about the importance of tourism as a sector in the community.

It’s our constant endeavor to unlock the immense potential of #Odisha, endowed with natural beauty, rich heritage, captivating landscapes, diverse flora & fauna. On #WorldTourismDay, let’s travel around Odisha & celebrate its delectable diversity. #ComeToOdisha#Odishaaah pic.twitter.com/cGr4ySq2ys — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 27, 2019

Let take a pledge to protect our monuments on this #WorldTourismDay2019 pic.twitter.com/pC1iOj6t8t — Shishir Gamang (@shishirgamang) September 27, 2019

This #WorldTourismDay, let us explore the unexplored.

Surrounded by lush greenery, breathtaking natural vistas and magnificent heritage sites, #Odisha is a blend of serenity, spirituality & splendour and is a treasure trove for all those who seek the nature.#ExperinceOdisha pic.twitter.com/PRD1jdAdrE — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 27, 2019

On #Worldtourismday I convey my warm regards to everyone and invite all to visit #Tripura, the hidden gem of Northeast ! The traditional and cultural heritage, lush greenery, majestic architectures, sky touching hills, Tribal & Bengali cuisines will leave you spellbound! pic.twitter.com/OR7l081zqd — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 27, 2019

On #WorldTourismDay, I invite you all to visit Haryana & experience its picturesque landscapes, monuments & rich history.

A wonderful land full of heritage awaits you! — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 27, 2019

India is the land of pilgrimage, with hundreds of millions visiting temples and sacred sites every year from Kanya Kumari to Kedarnath, the highest form of tourism. #WorldTourismDay — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) September 27, 2019

Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.



This #WorldTourismDay, I invite you all to visit India, explore the unseen and make yourself one with the divinity, the culture and the modern India.#Wanderlust pic.twitter.com/rjRR7LVMDU — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 27, 2019

What you see and experience is what makes you. This #WorldTourismDay, come and explore India’s best kept secret and add some beautiful facets to your already wonderful life. #Odishaaah #VisitOdisha. My SandArt at Bhubaneswar airport. pic.twitter.com/va7Asn33it — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 27, 2019

This #WorldTourismDay post your best images from your travels across Kerala. Share your photos with the hashtag #VisitKerala, and stand to win exciting prizes from @KeralaTourism. Tag us, we will retweet select photos. #WTD2019. pic.twitter.com/a5PFLLD6Jj — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) September 26, 2019

Today is #WorldTourismDay. I welcome you all to come and #ExperienceBengal. From the Himalayas to the sea, from the forests in Dooars to the ‘Lal Mati’ in Paschimanchal, mangroves in Sundarbans to the heritage sites in Gour Banga, come and make memories of a lifetime in #Bangla — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 27, 2019

India has been chosen as the host country to celebrate World Tourism Day 2019.. India is one of the oldest civilizations in the world known for its rich and diverse cultural heritage. As the 7th largest country, India stands apart from the rest of Asia, for its vast mountains and the sea range, peaks and plateaus, which gives it a distinct geographical entity. As you travel, the country offers a range of vast tourism choices, diverse in land, people, cuisine, tribes, faiths, music, dance forms, arts, adventure, crafts, sport, history and spirituality.

