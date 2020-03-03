World Wildlife Day: Raveena Tandon urges us to do our bit for Mother Nature!

As most of us celebrate International World Wildlife Day today on March 3, we have Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon talking about her love for nature in a special way. A wildlife enthusiast, the actress has time and again expressed the importance of a healthy environment and even hosted exhibitions of her photography.

Opening up about the same, Raveena shared, "We all need to conserve and preserve what we have left now since we have destroyed mostly the bountiful mother nature had given us. We all need to do our little bit for wildlife and keep our planet green because we don’t have a plan B nor a planet B. This is the only planet we have and we need to leave it to our future generations, otherwise what is going to be left after a few years."

She added, "Most of the animals are extinct, so we have got to start working now on a war footing for conservation and how we can all do our little bit. These are some of my photographs which I have used to sell and they are online as well and it goes back into the wild."

She also took to her Instagram account to share some pictures of the animals and asked us to take charge of the situation and do our bits for Mother Nature. Take a look:

