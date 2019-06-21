World Yoga Day: Akshay Kumar's mom, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, Urmila Matondkar perform yoga

bollywood

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Akshay Kumar's 75-year-old mother, Anupam Kher, Urmila Matondkar, Shilpa Shetty, and many others shared the importance of doing yoga

Akshay Kumar's mother and Urmila Matondkar. Picture Courtesy: Social media

At the age of 51, Akshay Kumar can easily give the youngsters a run for their money in terms of fitness and discipline, Known for his strict fitness regime and healthy lifestyle, Akshay Kumar is an epitome of fitness. But on Thursday, the PadMan actor shared a picture of his mother doing yoga to mark the International Yoga Day, which is celebrated on June 21.

In the picture shared by Akshay, his 75-year-old is seen meditating. She was sitting with her feet joined and eyes closed as she meditated. The actor was extremely proud as he shared the post on social media. Akshay wrote, that she has now made practising yoga a daily habit and is improving day-by-day. This is what he wrote, "Sharing something I'm extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time. #NeverTooLate #BreatheInBreatheOut #InternationalDayOfYoga."

Not just her, many other celebrities from the B-town shared their videos and pictures on social media. Bollywood actor and yoga enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra performed and addressed a large crowd that had gathered to perform yoga in Mumbai.

"Yoga has benefited me in many ways and it is something I practice every day and not just on Yoga Day. The younger generation is a single oriented goal focused youth who is breathing but not living the moment. I believe we should give time to ourselves for yoga. Yoga helps in enlightenment," she said.

Yogah citta vrtti nirodhah..Yoga Sutra 1.2 Patanjali ðð¼ Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self..Bhagwad Gita. Yoga is not religion, it’s science of integrating body, mind and soul. Yoga day Every day and yet Happy #InternationalYogaDay ðð¼ pic.twitter.com/9XZP7sAw2T — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) June 21, 2019

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher too posted an image of him performing a yoga pose on Instagram besides actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar also shared an image of her performing a yoga asana amidst the hills on Twitter.

