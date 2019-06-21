World Yoga Day: Smriti Irani leads celebrations in Dwarka
The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014
New Delhi: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday vowed to practice yoga every day and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his idea of celebrating it every year.
" It is because of the Prime Minister's inspiration that the countrymen are performing yoga. With this event, India's culture is reaching the world. The yoga practice should not only be for a day but one should perform it regularly. I will also make efforts to practice it daily in order to look fit," she said.
Irani was seen bending and stretching accurately at a park in Dwarka with scores of other women of the area during the wee hours of Friday.
The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.
