World's biggest coastal cleanup campaign at Puri

Puri: A mega cleanliness drive under the banner of 'Mo Beach' cleaning initiative was organised at Odisha's Puri beach to mark the International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday. The Puri administration claimed that it is the world's largest coastal clean-up drive that aims to sensitise people about the importance of clean beaches.

More than 10,000 volunteers participated in the drive at several places along the district coast. Forest and environment minister Bikram Keshari Arukh, Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal and internationally acclaimed artist and writer Nandita Das were spotted at the drive while supporting the initiative. "Puri is the pride of our country and I am happy to be a part of world's mega clean-up drive here at the sea beach," said Jammwal.

"It is a great day for us as thousands came forward to clean up the beach at Puri," said internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. The volunteers took an oath to protect the oceans and beaches by the simple mantra of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle of waste, especially plastic waste. Another intriguing activity at the beach was a life-size human chain formation of Mo Beach Puri typography.

Students and volunteers were found joining in large numbers to clean beaches near Ramachandi Temple, Konark and Astarang area along the coastline across the district. They joined volunteers from self-help groups, fishermen community, beachside vendors, hotel owners, photographers, lifeguards, tourist guides, Sebayat community of Jagannath Temple, government officials and employees to name a few.

