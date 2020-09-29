World's sexiest athlete Alicia Schmidt leaves Mats Hummels gasping for breath

Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning footballer Mats Hummels was left gasping for breath after a 400m race against leading national athlete Alica Schmidt recently.

Schmidt, voted as the World's Sexiest Athlete by Australian magazine Busted Coverage, was invited to train some members of German football club, Borussia Dortmund, as part of a commercial engagement, and Hummels was among her trainees.

On Instagram stories, Schmidt, 21, posted pictures of her race with Hummels and wrote, "Who has won you will see in my youtube video soon but I can tell you it was tough for both of us." In reply, a visibly tired Hummels, 31, wrote, "I really underestimated that." Thomas Meunier, Felix Passlack and Manuel Akanja were some of the other Dortmund players who trained with Schmidt.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news