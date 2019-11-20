World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge's house burgled in Nagpur

Nagpur: Burglars decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 60,000 from the house of worlds shortest woman Jyoti Amge here on Tuesday, police said.

The theft in Jyoti Amge's home in the Nandanvan area took place between 1 am and 3.30 am, they said. Amge (25) along with her parents had gone to the USA to attend a function. As she was arriving at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in the wee hours, her brother Satish and wife locked the house and went to receive her and her parents.

Grabbing the opportunity, unidentified thieves entered her house after breaking open latch of the front door and made off with three gold rings and Rs 15,000 cash kept in the almirah, police said.

In all, cash and jewellery worth Rs 60,000 were stolen from the house, they said. The family came to know about the theft when they returned home at 3.30 am and found the lock of the main gate broken.

Staff of the Nandanvan police station rushed to the spot after being informed by the family about the theft. Police conducted panchanama (on spot inspection) and registered a case. On the basis of a complaint filed by Jyoti Amge's brother, an offence under IPC sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (house-breaking) was registered by the Nandanvan police. A police officer said they were checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits. The accused apparently used car tools to break open the almirah, he said.

Jyoti Amge is the world's smallest living woman with a height of 62.8 centimeters (2 ft 0.6 inch), according to the Guinness World Records. She was one of the participants in TV reality show "Bigg Boss 6". Her wax statue has been installed in the Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala, a hill station in Pune district.