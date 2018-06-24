'World's smallest computer' is smaller than a rice grain

Unlike traditional desktops that retain their program and data with or without a power back-up, these new microdevices lose all prior programming and data as soon as they are switched off, Xinhua news agency reported

The device next to a grain of rice

Researchers at the University of Michigan in the US have come out with the world's "smallest computer" - a device measuring just 0.3 mm to a side, completely dwarfed by a grain of rice.

Unlike traditional desktops that retain their program and data with or without a power back-up, these new microdevices lose all prior programming and data as soon as they are switched off, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are not sure if they should be called computers or not. It's more of a matter of opinion whether they have the minimum functionality required," said David Blaauw, a professor of electrical and computer engineering, who led the development of the new system.

