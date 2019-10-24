Worli assembly constituency results 2019: Aaditya Thackeray creates history, wins big
Thackeray, who filed his nomination for the assembly polls amid much pomp and fanfare, won the Worli assembly constituency by 67,382 votes.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray became the first of his family in three generations to contest an election when the 27-year-old filed his nomination papers for the Worli assembly constituency for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Thackeray, who filed his nomination for the assembly polls amid much pomp and fanfare, won the Worli assembly constituency by 67,382 votes.
Reacting on his historic win, Aditya Thackeray said, "I am very happy that the people have blessed me with so much margin and so many votes," reports news agency ANI.
While filing his nomination papers, Aaditya was accompanied by all senior leaders of the Shiv Sena. A huge crowd followed him for over two kilometres through the streets of Lower Parel and Worli from morning to afternoon. Aaditya was also accompanied by his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his mother Rashmi Thackeray and younger brother Tejas Thackeray.
à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤·à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤§à¤µà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¥à¤¿à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¾-à¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤¾-à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤§à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¦à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¹à¤£à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨ à¤µà¤°à¤³à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¦à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¦à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤² à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤²à¤¾.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 3, 2019
à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤µà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤³, à¤¨à¤µà¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¡à¤µà¤£à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ! pic.twitter.com/lgQFhY5gLb
Aaditya is pitted against Suresh Mane of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Gautam Anna Gaikwad of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Vishram Tida Padam in Worli assembly constituency.
After filing his nomination, the young Thackeray, who is likley seen as the next Chief Minister by many of the party workers had said, "For me the common man is the CM of the state. I am also a common man and wish to work without expecting any position. People who wish that I become the CM is because of their love for me and I am thrilled and excited to see this support for me."
In an exclusive with mid-day, when asked if he was ready to lead the stated, Aditya Thackeray had said, "I am fully prepared, a hundred percent ready to take it ahead. But, right now, I'm not dreaming of that because the moment I do, I will falter on the lower rungs of the ladder. I can't get to the first floor without taking the stairs to there.
Aaditya Thackeray's affidavit revealed his bank deposits at Rs 10.36 crore, bond shares at Rs 20.39 lakh, vehicle - BMW car at RS 6.5 lakh, jewellery at Rs 64.65 lakh and another such moveable asset. Soon after Aaditya won the Worli constituency, Sena supporters took to the streets to celebrate the victory of the Yuva Sena chief.
Congratulations to Worli’s new @ShivSena MLA and state’s youngest leader in the assembly @AUThackeray ji!!— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 24, 2019
Shiv Sena's deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate the Sena leader on his victory. While extending her wishes to the young Sena leader, Chaturvedi tweeted: Congratulations to Worli's new Shiv Sena MLA and state's youngest leader in the assembly, Aaditya Thackeray.
Congratulations Shri @AUThackeray for being elected as a representative in our State Assembly from #Worli Constituency. We are all excited for Quality Education and development.#AadityaThackeray @ShivSena @OfficeofUT— Francis Joseph (@Francis_Joseph) October 24, 2019
Twitter user and Educator and Collaborator Francis Joseph congratulated Aaditya Thackeray on his victory and said that he is excited for Quality Education and development. While many Twitter users started predicting that the Yuva Sena chief would be the next CM of Maharashtra.
Here's how netizens are reacting to Aaditya Thackeray's victory in Worli:
I think @AUThackeray will be the CM @Dev_Fadnavis Will have to pack up.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #aadityathackeray#MaharashtraAssemblyPolls #ShivSena @BJP4Maharashtra @ShivSena— à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¿à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤§à¤° à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤µà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¹à¤¾à¤£ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤² (@Giridhar2797) October 24, 2019
We need well educated, responsible CM like @AUTHACKERACY #AadityaThackeray for CM— sivani shah (@sivani65762106) October 24, 2019
Congratulations #AadityaThackeray— Ravigupta (@Ravigupta_0) October 24, 2019
Congratulations #teamshivsena ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Aaditya Thackeray was born on June 13, 1990 to Uddhav Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray. He is the grandson of Bal Thackeray who founded the Shiv Sena. Aaditya Thackeray currently is the President of Yuva Sena, a youth wing of Shiv Sena
Aaditya Thackeray shared a picture of his younger days with his grandfather and Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray. All Pics/Aaditya Thackeray Instagram
-
Aaditya Thackeray studied at St Xaviers' College in Mumbai and has studied law from K.C. College, Mumbai. He started taking interest in Shiv Sena affairs in 2008
-
Aaditya Thackeray has a sibling named Tejas Thackeray. Tejas is still studying and it is not clear whether he will follow his brother's footsteps in joining politics. In 2014, Aaditya Thackeray adopted a five-year-old tiger at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). His younger brother Tejas has also adopted two spotted cats.
In picture: Aaditya with his brother Tejas Thackeray
-
Aaditya Thackeray wrote his first book of poems, 'My Thoughts in White and Black', which was published in 2007. In 2008, he turned lyricist and wrote eight songs in a private album Ummeed
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray with Micheal Jackson
-
In 2010, Aaditya Thackeray's made a foray in Mumbai University politics after Shiv Sena's student wing won 8 out of 10 university senate seats
-
In 2010, Aditya Thackeray led a campaign against the inclusion of Rohinton Mistry's Booker Prize-nominated novel 'Such a Long Journey' in the Mumbai University syllabus. The book was a part of the second year BA syllabus. His protest stemmed from the alleged portrayal of Shiv Sena in a wrong light in the book.
-
In October 2012, an emotional Bal Thackeray urged the Shiv Sena cadres in a recorded video to take care of Aaditya Thackeray just as they had of Uddhav. The Shiv Sena founder passed away in November 2012
-
In 2018, the Shiv Sena elevated Aaditya Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, to the Ashtapradhan Mandal, a group of top Sena leaders
-
The Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray thanked party cadres for electing Aaditya Thackeray as one of the leaders but dismissed talk of dynastic rule. About Aaditya's elevation, Uddhav Thackeray talked about Thackeray family's tradition of serving the people of Maharashtra
-
In his first diktat as second-in-command, Aaditya Thackeray said terms of endearment like dada, mama, nana or bhai on Shiv Sena hoardings shouldn't be used anymore for senior or junior leaders
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray with Ranbir Kapoor
-
Aaditya Thackeray bonds well with Akshay Kumar. Aditya Thackeray had appreciated the initiative after Akshay's free self-defence classes for women, 100 sanitary pad vending machines and other social contributions
-
Aaditya Thackeray had once said that his upbringing, by his grandparents and parents, has always taught him to be one amongst the family of Sainiks.
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray with Sonam Kapoor at the inauguration of Neerja Bhanot Chowk in Mumbai
-
Aaditya Thackeray had proposed for the revival of night-life. He said that nightlife is for all. His idea is to have affordable eateries open to all. This will boost employment, revenue and affordable eating places for all who work at night or finish work at night.
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray with Jacky Bhagnani at 'support Kasrat' event of BMC in Mumbai
-
In 2017, Aaditya Thackeray won by the highest number of votes in the Mumbai District Football Association elections for the executive council. Aaditya Thackeray loves sports especially cricket and football. While heading the MFDA, he has transformed the football scenario in Mumbai
In picture: Carles Puyol, the former football captain of Spain and FC Barcelona, was in Mumbai as part of a FIFA initiative to promote the upcoming U17 World Cup to be held in India
-
About football, Aaditya Thackeray had once said that it is a very easy game to play and one just needs is a football and a ground. It is easier unlike other sports which require a lot of accessories for the contest
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray bonded with Thierry Henry
-
Aaditya Thackeray shared an Instagram post and captioned it, "Some moments with fans of football who make it a point to come and watch the game at the Mumbai Football Arena! I will also share a separate and special video of one bloc of fans that are the loudest, belting out songs and cheering our lads! What atmosphere! With such a great support team, we took the gamble to pull the games to Mumbai at the last minute and am happy that the football culture is building! Thank you AIFF and all those involved for this successful Hero Tri Nation Series in Mumbai!"
-
About gyms, Aaditya Thackeray had said that his fancy gyms are simple, they are free and for all. They don't take money to advertise or charge fees. He said that he will promote anyone who promotes sports and fitness for all
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray at the inauguration of Dino Morea's gym at south Mumbai. Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted with them.
-
Aaditya Thackeray often goes out for lunches and dinner with Disha Patani, who coincidentally shares the same birthdate with him. Pic/Yogen Shah
-
-
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray has a royal moment with Prince Charles
-
Delete
-
On October 3, 2019, Yuva Sena chief and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray the first of the three Thackeray family generations filed his election nomination papers. The junior Thackeray was accompanied by his entire family as he filed his nomination form from the Worli Assembly, which falls in south-central Mumbai. At the time of filing his nomination, Aaditya Thackeray declared assets worth Rs16.05 crore and has no liabilities
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray position in Shiv Sena is considered next to its party president Uddhav Thackeray. Aaditya, who is known to hobnob with several Bollywood celebs has never shied away from posting pictures on Instagram. As the young leader is set to fight his first electoral battle, here's what we know about him
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting for Maharashtra and Harayana begins today