Worli assembly constituency results 2019: Aaditya Thackeray creates history, wins big

Aadiya Thackeray will be the state's youngest leader and MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly. Picture/Twitter Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray became the first of his family in three generations to contest an election when the 27-year-old filed his nomination papers for the Worli assembly constituency for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Thackeray, who filed his nomination for the assembly polls amid much pomp and fanfare, won the Worli assembly constituency by 67,382 votes.

Reacting on his historic win, Aditya Thackeray said, "I am very happy that the people have blessed me with so much margin and so many votes," reports news agency ANI.

<a href="https://poll.fm/10441386">Do you think Aditya Thackeray should be the next CM?</a>

While filing his nomination papers, Aaditya was accompanied by all senior leaders of the Shiv Sena. A huge crowd followed him for over two kilometres through the streets of Lower Parel and Worli from morning to afternoon. Aaditya was also accompanied by his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his mother Rashmi Thackeray and younger brother Tejas Thackeray.

Aaditya is pitted against Suresh Mane of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Gautam Anna Gaikwad of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Vishram Tida Padam in Worli assembly constituency.

After filing his nomination, the young Thackeray, who is likley seen as the next Chief Minister by many of the party workers had said, "For me the common man is the CM of the state. I am also a common man and wish to work without expecting any position. People who wish that I become the CM is because of their love for me and I am thrilled and excited to see this support for me."

In an exclusive with mid-day, when asked if he was ready to lead the stated, Aditya Thackeray had said, "I am fully prepared, a hundred percent ready to take it ahead. But, right now, I'm not dreaming of that because the moment I do, I will falter on the lower rungs of the ladder. I can't get to the first floor without taking the stairs to there.

Aaditya Thackeray's affidavit revealed his bank deposits at Rs 10.36 crore, bond shares at Rs 20.39 lakh, vehicle - BMW car at RS 6.5 lakh, jewellery at Rs 64.65 lakh and another such moveable asset. Soon after Aaditya won the Worli constituency, Sena supporters took to the streets to celebrate the victory of the Yuva Sena chief.

Congratulations to Worli’s new @ShivSena MLA and state’s youngest leader in the assembly @AUThackeray ji!! — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 24, 2019

Shiv Sena's deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate the Sena leader on his victory. While extending her wishes to the young Sena leader, Chaturvedi tweeted: Congratulations to Worli's new Shiv Sena MLA and state's youngest leader in the assembly, Aaditya Thackeray.

Congratulations Shri @AUThackeray for being elected as a representative in our State Assembly from #Worli Constituency. We are all excited for Quality Education and development.#AadityaThackeray @ShivSena @OfficeofUT — Francis Joseph (@Francis_Joseph) October 24, 2019

Twitter user and Educator and Collaborator Francis Joseph congratulated Aaditya Thackeray on his victory and said that he is excited for Quality Education and development. While many Twitter users started predicting that the Yuva Sena chief would be the next CM of Maharashtra.

Here's how netizens are reacting to Aaditya Thackeray's victory in Worli:

We need well educated, responsible CM like @AUTHACKERACY #AadityaThackeray for CM — sivani shah (@sivani65762106) October 24, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates