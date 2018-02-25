Worli Sea Face to be shut between 5 am and 10 am on Sunday

As the Saksham Cyclothon 2018 takes off, Mumbai Police has issued a list of traffic regulations today, between 5 am and 10 am

As the Saksham Cyclothon 2018 takes off, Mumbai Police has issued a list of traffic regulations today, between 5 am and 10 am. Commuters going towards the airport today have been advised to go via Haji Ali junction, towards Mela Junction, Worli Naka, followed by Poddar and Glaxo Junction on Annie Besant Road. Then, enter Hardikar Junction, take a left turn to JK Kapoor Chowk, towards Sea Link gate. There will be no people allowed on Worli Sea Face during the mentioned timing.

The route for commuters going towards South Mumbai from Sea Link constitutes taking a left turn from Sea Link Gate into JK Kapoor Chowk, followed by a right into Hardikar Chowk, on to Annie Besant Road, then, a right turn into the Glaxo Junction, go towards Worli Naka and get to Haji Ali junction.

