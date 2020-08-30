'Worried as chances of infection at home are high'

How are you, did you eat anything?" Kavita More asked daughter Monica, a little after 4 pm on Saturday, when the two spoke on a video conference call arranged by the treating doctor. Monica, who is recuperating in the seventh floor, transplant ICU, of Gleneagles Global Hospital, is now off ventilator support, and the treating doctors said all her parameters are normal.

Vishwas Jadhav, her uncle, said, "We will not be allowed to meet her for the next few weeks, and even once home, utmost care will need to be taken to protect her from infection."

He added, "The doctors have advised us not to allow anyone to visit her, to keep her infection free, even when she is discharged, which is likely to be in a month's time." He said their biggest concern is that Monica lives in a rented one room kitchen flat in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East, along with her mother, brother Karthik, grandmother Parvathi and an aunt, who has come from Pune to help them. In such a small house, chances of infection spread cannot be ruled out. An alternative will be difficult as Monica was the sole earning member for the family which is living on her father's R3,000 monthly pension.

Dr Nilesh Satbhai, consulting plastic surgeon, said, "She [Monica] will be in ICU for next 10-12 days and then will be in the hospital for another two weeks." He added that they would decide on Monica's living arrangements as the date for discharge comes closer.

