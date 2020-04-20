'Worried because I am older than him'

I am a 35-year old woman in a relationship with a 26-year old guy. He is a little aggressive in bed but satisfies me physically even though I am sometimes unable to do the same for him. Is this because of the age difference? He wants to marry me, but I want to know if there will be any problems because of age.

— Priyach

Physical intimacy depends upon a lot more than just a difference in age, especially given that the gap between you two is not that significant. If you cannot satisfy him, and also find him aggressive, it simply means that the two of you haven't arrived at a position of understanding, as far as sex is concerned. It takes time for two people to get to know each other better, understand what their physical and emotional needs are, and let that translate into how they approach sex. If you love each other and want to be together, you need to understand that a marriage has less to do with age and more to do with trust, acceptance, and a willingness to work together. I suggest you talk to your partner about your fears, see if he shares them too, and address any concerns either of you may have about the other.

I am quite young and have been struggling with a serious problem. My penis is extremely small, and I have been rejected by many girls because of it. One girl refused to have sex with me because she assumed I would not be able to satisfy her. Can you help?

— Devansh M

It's hard to find people who are genuinely satisfied with how their body looks. Having said that, your feelings of inadequacy are real and must be addressed. The size of your penis has nothing to do with your ability to satisfy someone sexually, and I suggest you speak to a medical professional for corroboration. The girls you speak to simply need to be educated about this.

