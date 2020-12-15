Worst-hit US nursing homes face vaccine fears

After 1,10,000 deaths ravaged the nation's nursing homes and pushed them to the front of the vaccine line, they now face a vexing problem: sceptical residents and workers balking at getting the shots.

Being first has come with persistent fears that the places hit hardest in the pandemic - accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the nation's death toll - could be put at risk again by vaccines sped into development in months rather than years. Some who live and work in homes question if enough testing was done on the elderly, if enough is known of side effects and if the shots could do more harm than good.

"You go get that first and let me know how you feel," said Denise Schwartz, whose 84-year-old mother lives at an assisted living facility in East Northport, New York, and plans to decline the vaccine. "Obviously it would be horrible for her to get COVID, but is it totally safe for someone who's elderly and in fragile health?"

As the US vaccinated its health workers in select hospitals on Monday, public health officials said the answer is yes. The US FDA found the vaccine was safe and more than 90 per cent effective across recipients of different ages, including older adults and those with health problems that put them at high risk of COVID-19. But the undercurrent of doubt in nursing homes persists, sometimes fuelled by divisive politics, distrust of institutions and misinformation. And so far, the workers are the ones being heard the loudest.

"Folks are concerned about it, that it was rushed through by people who were not listening to the science," said Denise Allegretti, a director at 1999 SEIU, the nation's largest healthcare worker union. Christina Chiger, a 33-year-veteran nurse's aide at a nursing home in Tampa, Florida, asked, "Will there be side effects? Will it actually work?" she asked. "If we all get sick from taking this, who's going to take care of our patients?"

COVID vaccine begins arriving in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials have arrived in Canada. Trudeau tweeted a picture of them being taken off a plane. Canada's health regulator approved the vaccine made by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech last Wednesday. Canada would receive up to 2,49,000 doses this month.

African nation's PM dies of COVID-19

The government of swatini has announced on Twitter that Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini has died after testing positive for COVID-19. The 52-year-old Dlamini, who had been prime minister since 2018, died on Sunday afternoon a hospital in neighbouring South Africa.



Researchers shine a light on a captured bat in Brazil. Pic/AP

Studying bats to avoid next pandemic

Researchers in Brazil are on a mission: capture bats and help prevent the next global pandemic. At Brazil's state-run Fiocruz Institute, scientists studying viruses present in wild animals - including bats, believed to be linked to COVID-19. The goal now is to identify other viruses that may be highly contagious and lethal in humans, and to use that information to devise plans to stop them from ever infecting people.

