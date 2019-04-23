Would love to have a baby girl, says Olympic legend Michael Phelps

other-sports

Nicole is expected to deliver the baby in five months, but they have already started thinking of names. "We have girl names picked out, just because Nicole has always had a girl name picked out," added Phelps

Michael Phelps with wife Nicole Johnson

America's most decorated Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, who recently announced that his wife Nicole Johnson is expecting the couple's third child, said he would love to have a girl. The couple have two sons —Boomer Robert, three and Beckett Richard, one.

"I think Nicole would hope for a girl as well. We have a Daddy's boy and a Mommy's boy, so maybe we can get a Daddy's girl and a Mommy's girl. Everyone talks about how awesome girls are, so I look forward to having that opportunity," Phelps told People magazine.

He added that if they welcome a boy, it will be chaos in the Phelps household. "If we get lucky enough to have a third boy, it is going to be craziness in our house," he said.

Nicole is expected to deliver the baby in five months, but they have already started thinking of names. "We have girl names picked out, just because Nicole has always had a girl name picked out," added Phelps.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates