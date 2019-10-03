Would you wear your wedding dress again?

A question that every bride-to-be would ask constantly herself before buying her wedding dress would be whether she would be wearing it again. If you’re looking for a bride to look up to who wears her wedding dress while doing her day-to-activities, then this environmentalist from Australia is your inspiration. Forty-three-year-old Tammy Hall looks so determined to make use of her £1000 (approximately Rs 88,000) worth wedding dress that she wears while doing ordinary activities such as fishing, attending football games, shopping for groceries or even to the gym.

It is not that Hall, a resident of Adelaide in South Australia, has a special attachment towards the dress. She told The Sun that she is wearing her knee-length outfit for a special reason—sustainable living. While other bride thinking of ways to preserve their wedding gowns and dress, Hall, who got married in October 2018 to orchestra manager Karen Frost, says that as she made a decision to stay away from consumerist lifestyle, wearing her ‘most expensive dress’ often is an ‘ethical’ way to even justify the thought of having a wedding dress at all.

Hall says that it was a trip to India in 2016 that gave her a “reality check.” She says, “I’d been privileged and not realised how much we, as a society, consume. So, after coming home, I made a promise to myself not to buy any new clothes or shoes for a whole year.”

Hall says that while buying her wedding dress, she had decided to continue wearing it even after the wedding. The environmentalist also says that she has worn it to play basketball, ride a mud-crater, while chopping wood and on a trip to Hobbiton in New Zealand. She plans to wear the dress on a trip to Iceland that she will take with her partner next year.

