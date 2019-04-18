World Cup 2019: Would've preferred 16-man squad, says Team India coach Ravi Shastri

cricket

On Monday, India announced a 15-strong squad for the mega event, starting May 30 in the United Kingdom, and the omissions of young keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and veteran Ambati Rayudu triggered a debate on the choices made by the selectors.

Ravi Shastri

India coach Ravi Shastri yesterday said he would have preferred a 16-member World Cup squad instead of the mandated 15 and urged those who missed out to "not lose heart".

On Monday, India announced a 15-strong squad for the mega event, starting May 30 in the United Kingdom, and the omissions of young keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and veteran Ambati Rayudu triggered a debate on the choices made by the selectors.

Shastri steered clear of commenting on the furore. "I don't get involved in selection. If we have any opinion, we let the captain know," Shastri was quoted as saying by the 'Sport360' website here.

"When you only have 15 to pick, there is bound to be someone or the other who misses out, which is very unfortunate. I would have preferred 16 players. We had mentioned to the ICC that in a tournament that long, 16 players makes sense. But the diktat was 15," he added. Shastri said those who missed the final 15 should look ahead as opportunity can knock anytime.

"They [who missed out] shouldn't lose heart. It's a funny game. There could be injuries. So you never know when you could be called up," he said. When pressed on Vijay Shankar's selection for the No. 4 slot months after captain Virat Kohli declared Rayudu as the front-runner for the position, Shastri said the spot remains a flexible one. "Total flexibility [on No. 4 position] depending on conditions, opposition. I would say the top three but after that you can be very flexible," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates