Wozniacki endorses friend Radwanska's new hotel venture

Former World No. 2 has taken to real estate business and opened a serviced apartment complex in her home city of Krakow

Agnieszka Radwanska and Caroline Wozniacki

Polish tennis ace Agnieszka Radwanska has added another feather to her hat and Danish star Caroline Wozniacki likes it too. Former World No. 2 has taken to real estate business and opened a serviced apartment complex in her home city of Krakow.

Tweeting about Radwanska's, 29, new venture, Wozniacki, 28, posted a link of the official portal of the hotel on her social media handle and urged her 3.13 million followers to check it out. "My friend @ARadwanska is a bad*ss!! She just opened her first hotel in Krakow, Poland! So cool!

Check it out!"

Each apartment is decorated with memorabilia's from Radwanska's career, including a Singapore suite celebrating the biggest title of her career, the WTA Finals in 2015. The hotel offers customers with fully a equipped kitchen.

