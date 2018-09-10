Wrapped with love! Disha Patani's fan from Punjab gifts her a red scarf

bollywood

The fan gifted Disha Patani a red scarf, something similar to what was part of her character's get-up in Baaghi 2

Disha Patani

One of Disha Patani's fans from Punjab travelled to Mumbai to express his love for the actor. He gifted her a red scarf, something similar to what was part of her character's get-up in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2, which had Tiger Shroff as co-actor.

Disha had even promoted the film with the scarf tied around her left arm. The fan thought it was the best gift even though it has been five months since the thriller's release. Disha considers it a lucky charm as the film was a box office success.

Disha Patani, who will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif among others, grabbed headlines after reports of the actress walking out of the project co-starring Hrithik Roshan surfaced online. However, contrary to media reports blaming the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai star of scaring her off with flirtatious behaviour, Patani said there is no truth in the report.

Disha shot down what she called "childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me" via social media. "I would like to say it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people. It's my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something like this trivial. There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him," she wrote.

The rumours are in relation to a film starring Hrithik and Disha's alleged beau Tiger Shroff. According to a section of media reports, Disha walked out of the film because Hrithik had flirted with her and made her feel uncomfortable. Hrithik has also slammed the reports, albeit in a unique way.

