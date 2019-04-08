WrestleMania 35 sets stadium record

other-sports

WrestleMania 35 was the second highest-grossing event in WWE history, only behind WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

WrestleMania at Metlife Stadium

WWE announced tonight that WrestleMania 35 broke the record for MetLife Stadium’s highest-grossing entertainment event. WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza grossed $16.9 million, surpassing the venue’s previous record of $12.3 million set by WrestleMania 29 in 2013 as a sold-out crowd of 82,265 fans from all 50 states and 68 countries converged on MetLife Stadium.

As part of the weeklong WrestleMania celebration, WWE will host five consecutive nights of events at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“WWE outdid themselves by creating an even more exciting WrestleMania than we experienced six years ago,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “The WWE Universe helped deliver significant economic results to New Jersey, and we look forward to the opportunity of hosting WrestleMania again in the future.”

“We are thrilled that WrestleMania’s return to WWE’s ‘front yard’ delivered incredible results,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor. “This would not have been possible without the tireless support of Governor Murphy and our public and private sector partners throughout the New York and New Jersey region. We now turn our attention to next year, where WrestleMania will make a historic Tampa Bay debut.”

WrestleMania 36 takes place on Sunday, April 5, 2020 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL. Ticket information will be announced later this year.

Top Ten All-Time Attendance Records at WrestleMania:

101,763: WrestleMania 32, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX, April 3, 2016

93,173: WrestleMania 3, Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Michigan, March 29, 1987

82,265: WrestleMania 35, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 7, 2019

80,676: WrestleMania 29, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 7, 2013

80,103: WrestleMania 23, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan, April 1, 2007

78,363: WrestleMania 28, Sun Life Stadium, Miami, Florida, April 1, 2012

78,133: WrestleMania 34, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA, April 8, 2018

76,976: WrestleMania 31, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, March 29, 2015

75,245: WrestleMania 33, Orlando Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida, April 2, 2017

75,167: WrestleMania 30, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA, April 6, 2014

