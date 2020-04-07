WrestleMania 36 becomes most talked-about event on social media in WWE history!

This year’s WrestleMania is officially the most social event in WWE history as new champions, a jaw-dropping Boneyard Match, a mind-bending Firefly Fun House Match and non-stop action ignited the conversation throughout.

WrestleMania saw a total of 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which was up 57 per cent from WrestleMania 35 and the most in WWE history.

On WrestleMania 36 Night 1 in the main event, The Undertaker and AJ Styles delighted fans, as their unique yet brutal battle throughout a graveyard continues to draw attention in their Boneyard match which The Phenom won. Braun Strowman too made the most as a replacement for Roman Reigns as he defeated Goldberg to become the new Universal champion.

On WrestleMania 36 Night 2 in the main event, Drew McIntyre left a lasting image for the WWE Universe with his passionate raising of the title in a career-changing moment after he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE champion. John Cena faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match which could be called the most bizarre match in WWE history. The Fiend went on to beat John Cena. Edge returned after nine years in retirement to defeat rival Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

Stay locked in to WWE social and digital to follow all the fallout from an epic WrestleMania 36.

