WWE WrestleMania: 15 facts and records that you must know

As WrestleMania 34 kicks off at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on 8 April 2018, we give you 15 interesting, fun and lesser-known facts and trivia about WWE's flagship pay-per-view.

>> The first WrestleMania was held in 1985 in Madison Square Garden.

>> The Undertaker was known for his 21-0 Undefeated Streak at WrestleMania. The streak was later broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. At WrestleMania 33, Roman Reigns became the second wrestler to defeat Undertaker.

>> Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey will become the first WWE superstar to debut in WWE at WrestleMania.

>> Shawn Michaels is nicknamed 'Mr. WrestleMania'.

>> The match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 12 was the longest match at 62 minutes.

>> Hulk Hogan and John Cena tie the record for most WWE Championship wins at WrestleMania with 5 each.

>> Undertaker holds the record for most World Heavyweight Championship wins at WrestleMania with 2.

>> The Undertaker also holds records for most WrestleMania appearances (25) and most WrestleMania wins (23).

>> The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels streak vs career match at WrestleMania's 25th anniversary is considered to be the greatest match in WrestleMania history, according to WWE.

>> The Rock holds the record for the quickest win at WrestleMania. He beat Eric Rowan in 6 seconds during their impromptu match.

>> Triple H has the most losses at WrestleMania with 12 to his name.

>> John Cena has won a record four WWE Championships at WrestleMania.

>> At WrestleMania 2000, Kurt Angle suffered the loss of both his championships - the Intercontinental and European Championships.

>> At WrestleMania IV, Macho Man Randy Savage won a record 4 matches enroute to clinching his first ever WWE championship.

>> Hulk Hogan holds the record for being in the main event at WrestleMania on eight occasions.

>> Ric Flair, Randy Savage and Shawn Michaels both had matches at WrestleMania where they lost. Ric Flair lost to Michaels at WrestleMania 24, Randy Savage lost to Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 7 and Shawn Michaels lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.

All Pics Courtesy/WWE.com

