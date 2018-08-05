Wrestler arrested for sexually assaulting non-Naga woman at Kevuoliezha

crime

Zasituo Tsukru had raped the woman, a mother of two children, when her husband was away on August two

Representational Image

A wrestler was arrested for allegedly raping a non-Naga woman at Kevuoliezha on the outskirts of the Nagaland capital, the police said on Sunday. Zasituo Tsukru had raped the woman, a mother of two children, when her husband was away on August two. He was caught by locals and handed him over to the police yesterday, they said.

A women's organisation filed a complaint with the police. Acting on it, the man was arrested from the D Khel Kohima village.

