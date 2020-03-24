Wrestler Bajrang Punia donates 6 months' salary in fight against COVID-19

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia has donated his six months salary towards fight against coronavirus pandemic which has claimed nine lives so far in India.

"I have donated my six months' salary towards relief fund for COVID-19 patients set up by Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar," Punia, who works with the Railways as an officer on special duty (OSD) said in a tweet. He also called upon people to make contributions towards the "Haryana corona relief fund."

The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist also earned praise from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who said it was a laudable effort.

On Monday, the Haryana government launched a voluntary programme to provide public services relating to combating coronavirus. To defeat COVID-19, the programme named 'Covid -- Sangharsh Senani' was launched on Monday so that people could voluntarily give their services in hospitals -- both paramedics and doctors -- and in district administration, said an official on Tuesday.

Former India opener and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir has also offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

