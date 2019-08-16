Wrestler Bajrang Punia to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

other-sports

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia along-with Vinesh Phogat were recommended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for the prestigious award this year.

Bajrang Punia celebrating with the Indian flag after winning a tournament

Gold medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia is et to be awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2019- the highest sporting honour in the country.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that Punia will be rewarded with the award for his consistent showing in the field of wrestling and his contribution in bringing laurels to the country.

Bajrang Punia recently defended his title at the Tbilisi Grand Prix as he won the gold medal by prevailing over Iran's Peiman Bibyani in the 65kg final of the men's freestyle competition.

Bajrang Punia is the number 1 men's wrestler in India currently and he stamped his authority with a win in China this year.

Bajrang Punia had made India proud last year, as he won the gold medal in the 65-kg freestyle wrestling event at the Asian Games held in Jakarta. He defeated Japanese wrestler Takatani Daichi 11-8.

Before that, he had also won the gold medal in the same category at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. He overcame Kane Charig of Wales by Technical Superiority to clinch the gold.

In 2018, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Mirabai Chanu were awarded the Khel Ratna and this year it will be Bajrang Punia.

The first recipient of the award was Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, who was honoured for his performance in the year 1991-92.

Leander Paes, Sachin Tendulkar, Dhanraj Pillay, Abhinav Bindra and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are some of the other recipients of the award.

With inputs from IANS

