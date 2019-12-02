MENU
Wrestler Narsingh Yadav and wife Shilpi welcome baby boy

Published: Dec 02, 2019, 16:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Narsingh Yadav got married to Shilpi Sheoran on March 10, 2016

Narsingh Yadav with his baby boy. Picture Courtesy/ Narsingh's instagram
Narsingh Yadav with his baby boy. Picture Courtesy/ Narsingh's instagram

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav and his wife Shilpi welcomed a baby boy recently. Narsingh Yadav went on to photo-sharing website Instagram to post a photo of his newborn son.

Narsingh Yadav captioned the photo saying, "The feeling of happiness which today I am sharing with you all - it cannot be described in words. Today me and my wife are blessed with a cute little baby boy. Experiencing the best feeling in the world. i.e. to be a father." See the full post on Instagram below.

30-year-old Narsingh Yadav, was born in Uttar Pradesh. Narsingh's brother Vinod is also a wrestler.

In 2016, after Narsingh Yadav was embroiled in a controversy after he failed two anti-doping tests and tested positive for metandienone. Narsingh Yadav was subsequently given a four-year-ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Narsingh Yadav got married to Shilpi Sheoran on March 10, 2016.

