Wrestler Narsingh Yadav and wife Shilpi welcome baby boy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav and his wife Shilpi welcomed a baby boy recently. Narsingh Yadav went on to photo-sharing website Instagram to post a photo of his newborn son.

Narsingh Yadav captioned the photo saying, "The feeling of happiness which today I am sharing with you all - it cannot be described in words. Today me and my wife are blessed with a cute little baby boy. Experiencing the best feeling in the world. i.e. to be a father." See the full post on Instagram below.

30-year-old Narsingh Yadav, was born in Uttar Pradesh. Narsingh's brother Vinod is also a wrestler.

In 2016, after Narsingh Yadav was embroiled in a controversy after he failed two anti-doping tests and tested positive for metandienone. Narsingh Yadav was subsequently given a four-year-ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Narsingh Yadav got married to Shilpi Sheoran on March 10, 2016.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates